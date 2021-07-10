AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) by 47.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 971,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 311,660 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.09% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust worth $3,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,100,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MITT opened at $4.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.27. The company has a current ratio of 23.91, a quick ratio of 23.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. The company has a market cap of $199.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.61. AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $4.96.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.76. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 243.26%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a positive change from AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Jonestrading assumed coverage on AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and credit investments in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential investments, including re/non-performing loans, non-qualifying mortgages loans, and land related financing; and commercial investments, such as commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), interest only securities, and CMBS interest-only and principal-only securities, as well as commercial real estate loans secured by commercial real property, including mortgages and mezzanine loans for construction or redevelopment of a properties.

