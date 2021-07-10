Agnico Eagle Mines’ (AEM) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at CIBC in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $121.50 price objective on the mining company’s stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 97.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AEM. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.06.

AEM traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.48. 899,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,289,519. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of $54.66 and a one year high of $89.23. The firm has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.62.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $934.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.95 million. Equities analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 588,968 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,722,000 after purchasing an additional 101,086 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 52,159 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 6,597 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 7,774 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $988,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $403,000. 58.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

