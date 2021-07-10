Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$103.95.

AEM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$97.00 to C$108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$81.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, April 30th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$121.50 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

AEM stock traded up C$0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$76.52. 430,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.58, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$82.46. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12 month low of C$69.14 and a 12 month high of C$117.35. The company has a market cap of C$18.60 billion and a PE ratio of 22.44.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.10 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 0.6589269 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Senior Officer David Smith sold 10,500 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$84.05, for a total transaction of C$882,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,088,165.10. Also, Director Sean Riley sold 1,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.45, for a total value of C$89,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,839 shares in the company, valued at C$701,198.55. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,500 shares of company stock worth $1,861,975.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

