AiLink Token (ALI) Reaches Market Cap of $84,472.09

AiLink Token (CURRENCY:ALI) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 10th. During the last seven days, AiLink Token has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. AiLink Token has a total market capitalization of $84,472.09 and $1,448.00 worth of AiLink Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AiLink Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.83 or 0.00238875 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000215 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000079 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001283 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.00 or 0.00813878 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004525 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000085 BTC.

AiLink Token Profile

AiLink Token (CRYPTO:ALI) is a coin. AiLink Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,184,020,527 coins. AiLink Token’s official Twitter account is @ailinkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . AiLink Token’s official website is ailink.in

According to CryptoCompare, “AiLink aims to directly break through six degrees of separation. Users can directly connect to or conclude transactions with any node on the network at a low cost, so that information and value can be effectively spread throughout the blockchain network. Then, publishers will achieve their goals, communicators will get token rewards, benefiting all nodes spread throughout the network. “

