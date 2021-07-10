Aion Price Hits $0.12 on Top Exchanges (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. One Aion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000373 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aion has a market cap of $61.54 million and approximately $5.01 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,453.31 or 0.99882080 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00042248 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $418.61 or 0.01249846 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $133.57 or 0.00398809 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00007257 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $127.69 or 0.00381239 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006115 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00010061 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004717 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 493,202,346 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aion’s official website is theoan.com . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Buying and Selling Aion

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

