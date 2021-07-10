Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $24.20. Air T shares last traded at $24.12, with a volume of 3,844 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Air T from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.19 and a beta of 1.49.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Air T stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.35% of Air T at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 10.96% of the company’s stock.

Air T Company Profile (NASDAQ:AIRT)

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2020, this segment had 69 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

