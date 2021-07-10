Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 142.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,538 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $16,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $122,806,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at $4,366,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at $621,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 12.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.97.

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 875,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.33, for a total value of $129,788,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total value of $618,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,254,086 shares of company stock valued at $323,938,307 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

ABNB stock opened at $149.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $121.50 and a one year high of $219.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $146.67.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.99 million. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.