AirSwap (AST) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $958,569.00

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. During the last seven days, AirSwap has traded 15.6% lower against the dollar. One AirSwap coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000346 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AirSwap has a market capitalization of $17.46 million and $958,569.00 worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

AirSwap Profile

AirSwap (AST) is a coin. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 coins. AirSwap’s official website is www.airswap.io . The official message board for AirSwap is medium.com/@airswap . AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Swap protocol provides a peer-to-peer methodology to exchange assets on the Ethereum blockchain. AirSwap is an ERC20 token that will have two functionalities, signal the intention to buy or sell Ethereum-based tokens and to give voting power to the traders providing managing capabilities to the roles of Oracles within the platform. “

Buying and Selling AirSwap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AirSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AirSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

