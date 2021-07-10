Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $845.52 Million

Brokerages expect Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) to report sales of $845.52 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Akamai Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $843.07 million to $849.17 million. Akamai Technologies posted sales of $794.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will report full year sales of $3.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.41 billion to $3.45 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.60 billion to $3.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Akamai Technologies.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $842.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AKAM shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.33.

Shares of AKAM opened at $117.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.41. Akamai Technologies has a 1 year low of $92.64 and a 1 year high of $124.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02.

In related news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total transaction of $99,101.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Adam Karon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total value of $515,850.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,772.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,444 shares of company stock worth $7,572,466 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

