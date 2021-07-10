Akropolis (AKRO) Price Tops $0.0206

Akropolis (CURRENCY:AKRO) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. Akropolis has a total market capitalization of $62.77 million and $13.66 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Akropolis coin can currently be bought for $0.0206 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Akropolis has traded up 17.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Akropolis alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00053505 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003071 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00017532 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $291.87 or 0.00875516 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000352 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00044624 BTC.

Akropolis Profile

Akropolis (AKRO) is a coin. It launched on July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,043,663,362 coins. The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Akropolis is akropolis.io . The official message board for Akropolis is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Akropolis Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akropolis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Akropolis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Akropolis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akropolis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.