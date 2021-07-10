Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.91% of Alamo Group worth $16,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALG. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Alamo Group in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL acquired a new stake in Alamo Group in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Alamo Group in the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alamo Group in the first quarter valued at $281,000. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ALG shares. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alamo Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday.

In other news, insider Ronald A. Robinson sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total transaction of $221,139.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 192,279 shares in the company, valued at $29,324,470.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ronald A. Robinson sold 1,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total transaction of $264,423.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,964,033.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,956 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,945. 3.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ALG stock opened at $148.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Alamo Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.28 and a 1-year high of $165.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.97.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $311.19 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alamo Group Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is 9.43%.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, such as boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

