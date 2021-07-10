Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$13.49.

AGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bankshares raised their target price on Alamos Gold from C$13.25 to C$14.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Alamos Gold to C$14.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$10.00 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Alamos Gold stock traded up C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$9.67. 825,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,187. Alamos Gold has a 1-year low of C$8.89 and a 1-year high of C$15.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$10.35.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$287.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$274.40 million. Research analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 11.40%.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

