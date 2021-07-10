Alchemint Standards (SDS) Market Capitalization Achieves $120,408.00

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. One Alchemint Standards coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Alchemint Standards has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. Alchemint Standards has a market capitalization of $120,408.00 and $21.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Alchemint Standards Coin Profile

Alchemint Standards’ launch date was July 31st, 2018. Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 coins. The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Alchemint Standards’ official message board is medium.com/@alchemintsdt . Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Alchemint Standards is alchemint.io/#/home

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemint is a stablecoins issuing distribution platform based on a hybrid model. Alchemint runs on NEO and aims at creating a decentralized, open and transparent stablecoins issuance system. Alchemint is designed to create a high-performance application-level encrypted digital currency and carries out a series of activities such as the mortgage of digital assets through smart contracts, the issuance of stablecoins and the management of collateral risk. “

