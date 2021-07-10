Alchemy Pay (ACH) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.34 Million

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. Over the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded down 10% against the dollar. Alchemy Pay has a market capitalization of $5.69 million and $1.34 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.82 or 0.00326583 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.71 or 0.00132946 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.24 or 0.00176158 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005669 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003083 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000600 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Profile

Alchemy Pay is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,725,761,523 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

