Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,509 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.09% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALEX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,439,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,856,000 after purchasing an additional 961,704 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 2,085,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,019,000 after purchasing an additional 258,802 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 4.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,829,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,554,000 after buying an additional 86,180 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alexander & Baldwin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,638,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 943,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,840,000 after buying an additional 313,200 shares during the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of NYSE ALEX opened at $18.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,842.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $20.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.80.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.12. Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. Analysts anticipate that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Alexander & Baldwin’s payout ratio is 84.21%.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

