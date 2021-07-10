Algorand Price Up 3% Over Last 7 Days (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. Over the last week, Algorand has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.90 or 0.00002669 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion and $57.22 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00036011 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.12 or 0.00265066 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00037534 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00006376 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00012820 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00005024 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 5,593,153,699 coins and its circulating supply is 3,118,555,374 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation . The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Algorand Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.