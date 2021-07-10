Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Holdings Trimmed by Alphadyne Asset Management LP

Alphadyne Asset Management LP trimmed its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,834 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up 7.5% of Alphadyne Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Alphadyne Asset Management LP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $9,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Firestone Capital Management boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 416.7% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.30.

NYSE:BABA traded up $6.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $205.94. 16,911,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,084,126. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $198.26 and a 12-month high of $319.32. The firm has a market cap of $557.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $216.15.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.20 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

