Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Bought by Allen Investment Management LLC

Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,124,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,179 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 3.9% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $255,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 118,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,773,000 after purchasing an additional 13,172 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,081,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 458,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $104,009,000 after purchasing an additional 39,776 shares in the last quarter. 32.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BABA stock traded up $6.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $205.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,911,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,084,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $557.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.80. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $198.26 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $216.15.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on BABA shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $288.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.30.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

