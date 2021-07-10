Allen Holding Inc. NY Acquires 307,920 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Allen Holding Inc. NY grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 61.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 807,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307,920 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies makes up 3.1% of Allen Holding Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Allen Holding Inc. NY’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $18,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 442.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 15.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PLTR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.44.

Shares of PLTR traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,492,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,159,070. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.71 billion and a PE ratio of 122.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.17.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The business had revenue of $341.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.22 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $13,960,429.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,068,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,523,683.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $276,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,226,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,893,332.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,951,769 shares of company stock worth $182,417,440. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

