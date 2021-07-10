Allen Investment Management LLC Acquires 11,470 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Allen Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 215.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,470 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Family Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 76.3% during the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 61.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of DVY stock traded up $2.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.96. The company had a trading volume of 534,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,146. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.58. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $77.39 and a one year high of $124.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.