Allen Investment Management LLC Acquires 4,715 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Allen Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 148.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 819,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,635,000 after acquiring an additional 24,217 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,286,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,520,000 after acquiring an additional 492,486 shares during the period. Daido Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.0% during the first quarter. Daido Life Insurance Co. now owns 519,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,431,000 after acquiring an additional 143,072 shares during the period. Finally, Cpwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 38,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,080,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $4.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $400.37. 3,332,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,944,420. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $286.63 and a 12 month high of $400.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $387.72.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

