Allen Investment Management LLC Acquires 7,539 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Allen Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,539 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $9,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACWI. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. SevenOneSeven Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 47.7% during the first quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter.

ACWI traded up $1.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.08. 3,636,847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,389,626. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.11. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $75.31 and a 12 month high of $102.14.

