Allen Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,922 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $9,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SPOT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded Spotify Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $317.29.

Shares of Spotify Technology stock traded up $6.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $262.83. The stock had a trading volume of 575,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.91 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.58. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $211.10 and a fifty-two week high of $387.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 20.47% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

