Allen Investment Management LLC Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Allen Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 415.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,563 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of CarGurus worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CarGurus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,780,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in CarGurus by 230.6% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 27,670 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CarGurus by 9.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,479,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,256,000 after purchasing an additional 121,772 shares in the last quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus during the first quarter worth $5,986,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus during the first quarter worth $3,336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

CARG traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.81. 528,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 869,915. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.40. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.24 and a 12 month high of $36.54.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $174.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.17 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Langley Steinert sold 25,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $637,107.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,286,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,432,110.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total transaction of $284,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,461.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 398,981 shares of company stock worth $10,643,433 in the last three months. Insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

