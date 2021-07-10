Allen Investment Management LLC Has $7.24 Million Holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Allen Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,339 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,114 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $7,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 166,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,334,000 after acquiring an additional 25,590 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 21,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 191.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 903,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,831,000 after acquiring an additional 593,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

TEAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.94.

TEAM traded up $1.98 on Friday, hitting $268.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 882,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,964. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.26. The stock has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.54, a P/E/G ratio of 298.96 and a beta of 0.84. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12 month low of $160.01 and a 12 month high of $273.34.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $568.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.20 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 44.31% and a positive return on equity of 7.89%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

