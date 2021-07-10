Allen Investment Management LLC Has $8.45 Million Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Allen Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,892 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $8,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,846,031 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,193,453,000 after acquiring an additional 876,975 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,090,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,084 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,275,658 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,804,029,000 after acquiring an additional 179,896 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,065,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,768,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,952,985 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,744,349,000 after buying an additional 460,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.31.

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $75,871.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,610,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.58, for a total transaction of $15,839,608.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 376,954 shares of company stock worth $89,929,356. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $245.06. The stock had a trading volume of 4,213,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,518,014. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $233.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $181.93 and a one year high of $284.50. The stock has a market cap of $226.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.