Allen Investment Management LLC Purchases 27,997 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Allen Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 595,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,997 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications makes up 5.7% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Allen Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Charter Communications worth $367,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 117.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $763.00 to $816.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities upgraded Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $750.00 to $800.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $724.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $716.24.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR traded down $7.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $736.47. 764,657 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,036,049. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $525.87 and a 52-week high of $749.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $697.46. The stock has a market cap of $138.95 billion, a PE ratio of 41.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.99.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total value of $697,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,212,187.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total value of $9,849,428.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,966 shares of company stock worth $25,155,664 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

