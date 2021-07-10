Allen Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Allen Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 28.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 357,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,290 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman accounts for about 1.8% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Allen Investment Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Northrop Grumman worth $115,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOC traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $371.82. 357,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,024,099. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $369.82. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $282.88 and a 52 week high of $379.03.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NOC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.60.

In other news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,730,628.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,146,641.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,042,390.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,527,088.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

