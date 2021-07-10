Allen Investment Management LLC Raises Position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Allen Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC owned 0.14% of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF worth $2,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ITM. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 23.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 807,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,388,000 after acquiring an additional 150,782 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 437,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,439,000 after purchasing an additional 140,047 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,282,000 after purchasing an additional 118,502 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 921,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,234,000 after purchasing an additional 112,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,226,000.

Shares of ITM traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.06. 100,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,712. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $50.87 and a 12 month high of $52.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.76.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

