Allen Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Allen Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $6,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $398,843,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,641,835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $479,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,217 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,148,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $468,576,000 after purchasing an additional 534,628 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 331.4% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 667,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $121,155,000 after purchasing an additional 512,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 224,830.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 445,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,279,000 after purchasing an additional 445,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GD traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $190.22. 1,077,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,222,288. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $129.17 and a twelve month high of $197.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $190.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.27%.

General Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GD shares. Cowen boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Argus upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $216.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.47.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

