Allen Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Allen Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $11,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fiserv by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,236,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,908,734,000 after purchasing an additional 276,068 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Fiserv by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,216,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,525,657,000 after buying an additional 3,877,909 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,361,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,111,260,000 after buying an additional 203,090 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Fiserv by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,584,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,021,866,000 after buying an additional 33,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in Fiserv by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,839,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $695,132,000 after buying an additional 114,178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.94. 2,865,574 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,525,130. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.15 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.98.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total transaction of $2,498,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,330,414.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,707,100,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 23,025,000 shares of company stock worth $2,710,138,000 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FISV. Truist lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price target on Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.95.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

