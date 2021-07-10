Allen Investment Management LLC Sells 504 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Allen Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,547 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 468 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. 34.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $9.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,510.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 931,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,973. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,402.15 and a one year high of $2,545.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,386.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2,415.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, May 17th. KGI Securities began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,518.12.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Story: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.