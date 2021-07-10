Allen Operations LLC Makes New $2.06 Million Investment in Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE)

Allen Operations LLC bought a new position in shares of Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 200,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,000. Metromile makes up about 0.4% of Allen Operations LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Allen Operations LLC owned about 0.16% of Metromile as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Metromile during the first quarter worth $96,564,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Metromile during the first quarter worth $35,574,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Metromile during the first quarter worth $25,030,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Metromile during the first quarter worth $13,709,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Metromile during the first quarter worth $7,311,000. 45.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MILE shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on Metromile in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Metromile in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MILE traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.43. 528,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,790,727. Metromile, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.48 and a 1-year high of $20.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.74.

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($9.57) by $8.20. The company had revenue of $17.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 million. Equities research analysts predict that Metromile, Inc. will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Metromile Company Profile

Metromile, Inc provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks.

