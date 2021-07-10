Allen Operations LLC Makes New Investment in NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI)

Allen Operations LLC acquired a new stake in NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 635,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,134,000. NexImmune makes up about 2.5% of Allen Operations LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Allen Operations LLC owned 2.79% of NexImmune as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of NexImmune in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NexImmune during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of NexImmune in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexImmune in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NexImmune in the first quarter valued at $211,000. 42.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NEXI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of NexImmune in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexImmune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of NexImmune stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,539. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.45. NexImmune, Inc. has a one year low of $13.22 and a one year high of $28.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.75 million and a PE ratio of -0.53.

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.05). Equities research analysts forecast that NexImmune, Inc. will post -5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

