Allen Operations LLC Purchases New Stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Allen Operations LLC purchased a new stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 711,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,318,000. Affirm makes up 10.2% of Allen Operations LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Allen Operations LLC owned 0.28% of Affirm as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the first quarter valued at approximately $578,486,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Affirm during the first quarter worth $175,374,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Affirm during the first quarter worth $171,983,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Affirm during the first quarter worth $79,568,000. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier purchased a new stake in Affirm during the first quarter worth $32,532,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on AFRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Affirm from $155.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Mizuho started coverage on Affirm in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Stephens started coverage on Affirm in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Affirm from $146.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Affirm from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Affirm has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.29.

Affirm stock traded up $3.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,032,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,564,356. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.21. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.50 and a 1-year high of $146.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $230.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.94 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 53.97% and a negative net margin of 34.01%. The business’s revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

