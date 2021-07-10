Alliance Pharma (LON:APH) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Alliance Pharma plc (LON:APH) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 103 ($1.35). Alliance Pharma shares last traded at GBX 102.20 ($1.34), with a volume of 387,826 shares.

Separately, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.57) price objective on shares of Alliance Pharma in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 98.11. The stock has a market cap of £547.09 million and a P/E ratio of 68.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.56.

In other Alliance Pharma news, insider Peter Butterfield sold 93,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.24), for a total transaction of £88,350 ($115,429.84).

About Alliance Pharma (LON:APH)

Alliance Pharma plc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Mainland Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company acquires, markets, and distributes consumer healthcare and prescription medicine products. It owns or licenses the rights to approximately 80 pharmaceutical and consumer healthcare products.

