AllSafe (ASAFE) Market Capitalization Achieves $309,888.35

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded up 34.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. AllSafe has a market capitalization of $309,888.35 and approximately $3,192.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AllSafe coin can currently be bought for $0.0339 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, AllSafe has traded 26.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AllSafe alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00060246 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003615 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001313 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000335 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000727 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 53.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe Coin Profile

AllSafe (ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AllSafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AllSafe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.