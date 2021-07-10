ALLY Tops One Day Trading Volume of $79,579.00 (ALY)

ALLY (CURRENCY:ALY) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 10th. One ALLY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. ALLY has a market cap of $14.93 million and approximately $79,579.00 worth of ALLY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ALLY has traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00053530 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003073 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00017615 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $297.37 or 0.00880501 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000350 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00005234 BTC.

ALLY Coin Profile

ALLY (CRYPTO:ALY) is a coin. It launched on September 19th, 2019. ALLY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. ALLY’s official Twitter account is @getally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . ALLY’s official website is getally.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ally is focused on providing users the most secure and decentralized online communication solution. With private P2P chats, group chats, broadcast channels, ephemeral messaging, and crypto transfers, Ally offers a multitude of features to ensure users have the richest experience possible. As the first dApp built on Skrumble Network’s public blockchain, Ally is primed to be the go-to communication application for managing crypto communities, discussing sensitive political matters, and exploring a variety of fun and engaging topics. “

ALLY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALLY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALLY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ALLY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

