Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $173.75.

ALNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.78, for a total value of $4,443,773.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,530,740.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 3,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.67, for a total value of $510,205.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,153,744.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,859 shares of company stock valued at $8,169,062 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,789,000 after buying an additional 5,516 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 23,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after buying an additional 7,629 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

ALNY stock traded up $4.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $176.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 655,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,257. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.44 and a beta of 1.24. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $119.29 and a 12 month high of $178.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.93.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $177.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.93 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.92% and a negative net margin of 153.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.62) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.