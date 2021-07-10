Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $173.75.
ALNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th.
In other news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.78, for a total value of $4,443,773.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,530,740.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 3,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.67, for a total value of $510,205.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,153,744.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,859 shares of company stock valued at $8,169,062 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
ALNY stock traded up $4.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $176.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 655,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,257. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.44 and a beta of 1.24. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $119.29 and a 12 month high of $178.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.93.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $177.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.93 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.92% and a negative net margin of 153.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.62) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.19 earnings per share for the current year.
About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.
