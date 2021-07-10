Alpaca Finance Reaches One Day Volume of $3.58 Million (ALPACA)

Alpaca Finance (CURRENCY:ALPACA) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. During the last week, Alpaca Finance has traded 4% lower against the dollar. Alpaca Finance has a market cap of $3.94 million and $3.58 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpaca Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00001771 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00045475 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.14 or 0.00116359 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.54 or 0.00162111 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,657.21 or 1.00048283 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.44 or 0.00940640 BTC.

Alpaca Finance Coin Profile

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 19,905,186 coins and its circulating supply is 6,618,686 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

