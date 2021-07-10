Alpha Impact (IMPACT) Market Capitalization Tops $348,087.57

Alpha Impact (CURRENCY:IMPACT) traded down 16.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. During the last seven days, Alpha Impact has traded 25.2% lower against the US dollar. One Alpha Impact coin can now be purchased for $0.0579 or 0.00000174 BTC on major exchanges. Alpha Impact has a market capitalization of $348,087.57 and $34,861.00 worth of Alpha Impact was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003001 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00045383 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.19 or 0.00114544 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.96 or 0.00161860 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,362.31 or 1.00076447 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002854 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $316.34 or 0.00948934 BTC.

Alpha Impact Profile

Alpha Impact’s total supply is 424,128,123 coins and its circulating supply is 6,010,000 coins. Alpha Impact’s official Twitter account is @AlphaImpact_fi

Alpha Impact Coin Trading

