Alpha Services and (OTCMKTS:ALBKY) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKY)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.33. Alpha Services and shares last traded at $0.32, with a volume of 113,188 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Alpha Services and in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America raised Alpha Services and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Get Alpha Services and alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.33.

Alpha Services and Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals, professionals, and companies in Greece and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Asset Management and Insurance, Investment Banking and Treasury, South Eastern Europe, and Other segments.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Services and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Services and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.