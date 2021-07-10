Alphacat (ACAT) Market Cap Reaches $1.23 Million

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. Alphacat has a total market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $63,690.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alphacat coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Alphacat has traded 22.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Alphacat alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002996 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00045478 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.66 or 0.00115794 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.12 or 0.00162106 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,352.67 or 0.99898830 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.62 or 0.00942348 BTC.

Alphacat Coin Profile

Alphacat’s genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 coins. Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io . The official website for Alphacat is www.alphacat.io . The official message board for Alphacat is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Alphacat is a quantitative investment platform for cryptocurrencies. The goal of Alphacat is to make it easy for the average person to invest while on the comfort of their homes. It will also feature a predictive robot-advisor marketplace with various AI trading robots and big data for trading. Their ACAT token is a smart contract based on the NEO blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Alphacat

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphacat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alphacat should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alphacat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alphacat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alphacat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.