Alphadyne Asset Management LP Purchases New Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Alphadyne Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 48,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $20,754,000. iShares Semiconductor ETF makes up about 17.0% of Alphadyne Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Alphadyne Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.32% of iShares Semiconductor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth $4,482,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 163,099.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 163,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,195,000 after purchasing an additional 163,099 shares in the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 162.8% in the first quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 8,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 565.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 17,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,490,000 after purchasing an additional 15,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 30.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 99,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,254,000 after purchasing an additional 23,098 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF stock traded up $7.13 on Friday, reaching $444.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 610,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,693. The company’s fifty day moving average is $428.18. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $270.85 and a twelve month high of $455.09.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

