Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) PT Set at $19.25 by BTIG Research

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) has been given a $19.25 price target by stock analysts at BTIG Research in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.81.

Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $19.25. 42,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,639. The firm has a market cap of $232.75 million, a PE ratio of 120.32 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 52 week low of $13.30 and a 52 week high of $20.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.48.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 0.14%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PINE. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 214.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the first quarter worth $82,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the first quarter worth $96,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the first quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the first quarter worth $174,000. Institutional investors own 40.21% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

