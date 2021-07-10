Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Stock Position Decreased by Acuta Capital Partners LLC

Acuta Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) by 29.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 407,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,445 shares during the quarter. Altimmune accounts for 2.1% of Acuta Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Acuta Capital Partners LLC owned 1.10% of Altimmune worth $5,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALT. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altimmune by 190.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the first quarter worth $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the first quarter worth $117,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. 62.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALT traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.21. 931,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,965,833. Altimmune, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $35.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.26. The company has a market cap of $353.66 million, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.37.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 31.95% and a negative net margin of 881.27%. The business had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ALT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Altimmune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Altimmune from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Altimmune from $41.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Altimmune from $53.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing intranasal vaccines, immune modulating therapies, and treatments for liver disease. The company develops AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine that is in Phase I clinical trial to protect against COVID-19; T-COVID, an intranasal immune modulating therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to evaluate the potential of T-COVID to prevent clinical worsening in patients with early COVID-19; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine product candidate that is in a Phase 1b trial; and NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of seasonal and pandemic use.

