Altitude Group (LON:ALT) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Altitude Group plc (LON:ALT) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 38.87 ($0.51). Altitude Group shares last traded at GBX 38 ($0.50), with a volume of 89,939 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of £26.85 million and a PE ratio of -5.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 41.95.

Altitude Group Company Profile

Altitude Group plc provides technology and information solutions in North America and the United Kingdom. The company offers patented technology platform to its network with a built-in supply chain, as well as combines an e-commerce trading platform with a cloud-based CRM and order management system for business intelligence requirements; e-commerce website solutions with in-built patented online designer and pre-loaded product databases; patented online design solutions; and virtual sample services that allow personalized design on a product with imprint technique.

