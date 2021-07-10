Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AIMC. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

In other news, CFO Christian Storch sold 8,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total transaction of $563,600.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,008 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,095.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Carl R. Christenson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,340,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,093,382. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,977,540. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIMC. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 506.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 1,038.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 29.3% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the first quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIMC opened at $65.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.20. Altra Industrial Motion has a 12 month low of $29.84 and a 12 month high of $68.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.54.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $472.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.95 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 7.39%. As a group, analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is 11.11%.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

Featured Story: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.