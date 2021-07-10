Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Allen Investment Management LLC

Allen Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,360 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 894 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 6.2% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $406,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.03% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com stock traded down $12.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3,719.34. 3,748,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,441,063. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3,350.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,871.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,759.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 70.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05.
In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,983.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,283 shares of company stock valued at $450,104,986 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,168.98.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
