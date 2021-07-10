Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Argus

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Argus in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $4,000.00 price target on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Argus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.55% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,165.46.

NASDAQ AMZN traded down $12.07 on Friday, reaching $3,719.34. 3,748,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,441,063. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3,350.32. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $2,871.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,759.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 57.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,283 shares of company stock worth $450,104,986. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, MRJ Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

